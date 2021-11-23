SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.19

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.19 and last traded at $116.32, with a volume of 289489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,574,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.