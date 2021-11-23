SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SPYX opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

