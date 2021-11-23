SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 101,065 shares.The stock last traded at $238.08 and had previously closed at $239.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

