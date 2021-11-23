Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

