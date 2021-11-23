Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.
Spire stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
