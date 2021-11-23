Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.