Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.74

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 3622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.