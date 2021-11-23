Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.60

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 13007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

