Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

SFM opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

