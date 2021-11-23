Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPRB. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

