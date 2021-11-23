Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPRB. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
