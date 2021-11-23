Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.49.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Square stock opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.49, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

