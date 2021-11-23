Stafi (FIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.72 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003089 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $25.72 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00213362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.16 or 0.00812230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

