Stakenet Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $110,780.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.00329104 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013494 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.00337096 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,699,038 coins and its circulating supply is 122,160,001 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

