Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00089916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.30 or 0.07498908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,651.03 or 0.99997644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

