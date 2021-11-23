Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Volume Tops $72.06 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $184.95 million and $72.06 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

