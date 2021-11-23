Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 235,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

