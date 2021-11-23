State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Sells 11,594 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $596,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Michael Larocco sold 44 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $2,263.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Larocco sold 363 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $18,676.35.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

