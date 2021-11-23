State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,254 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Integer by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 71.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Integer by 52.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 42,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

