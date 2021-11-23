State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,615 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

