State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,789 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after buying an additional 894,051 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after buying an additional 732,811 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

