State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 872 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.