State Street Corp Acquires 37,932 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.98% of Oppenheimer worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $674.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.52%.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

