State Street Corp Acquires 682,167 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of Stereotaxis worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STXS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth $4,545,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 86.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 452,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 208,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

