State Street Corp Boosts Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,128 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.69% of BTRS worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BTRS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BTRS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,000,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BTRS opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last 90 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

