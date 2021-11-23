State Street Corp Has $13.36 Million Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Gorman-Rupp worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

