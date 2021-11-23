State Street Corp Has $13.55 Million Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.22% of DHT worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

