State Street Corp Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 266.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,891 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.49% of Embraer worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

