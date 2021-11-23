State Street Corp Makes New $13.78 Million Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.