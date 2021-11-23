State Street Corp Purchases 182,873 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.13% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.