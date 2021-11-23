Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $308.68 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $308.68 million and $16.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

