Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0536 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

