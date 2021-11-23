Step Finance (STEP) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

