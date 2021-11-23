Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,920 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 799,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.