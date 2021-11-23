Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,266 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 799,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,171. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

