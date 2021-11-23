Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,266 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 799,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

