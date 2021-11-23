Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.50

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 807499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

