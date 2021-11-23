Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $40.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 396,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,003. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.