Stifel Nicolaus Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.
DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. 8,793,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,301. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99.
In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.