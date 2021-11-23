Stifel Nicolaus Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. 8,793,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,301. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

