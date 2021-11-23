Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $198,147.66 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Stipend has a total market cap of $198,147.66 and approximately $427.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,212.52 or 0.99125965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00326320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00506081 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,858,019 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

