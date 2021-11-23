STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,718 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 251,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

