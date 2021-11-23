Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (1COV, A, ABI, ALV, ARL, BN, CMP, COK, CRLBF, CRM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $169.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €254.00 ($288.64) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €28.30 ($32.16) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €73.00 ($82.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$36.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.10 ($31.93) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.10 ($16.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $107.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.70 ($54.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price increased by Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €317.00 ($360.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €88.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 393 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

