Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (1COV, A, ABI, ALV, ARL, BN, CMP, COK, CRLBF, CRM)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $169.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €254.00 ($288.64) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €28.30 ($32.16) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €73.00 ($82.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$36.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.10 ($31.93) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.10 ($16.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $107.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.70 ($54.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price increased by Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €317.00 ($360.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €88.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 393 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

