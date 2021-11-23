Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (AVYA, BKNG, CGC, CRM, ENTA, FRG, IBEX, KEYS, MDRX, MMP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Avaya Holdings Corp alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$25.28 to C$16.70. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $58.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $210.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Argus from $530.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $2.25 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $460.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.