Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (AB, ABNB, ABOS, ADVM, ALFVY, ALTM, AMAT, AMPE, APNHY, ARGO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported fiscal fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Solid demand for semiconductors drove the company’s top line. Further, rising demand across foundry/logic and memory remained a major positive. Additionally, strong customer momentum for integrated solutions and growing a growing 200-millimeter business contributed well. Notably, the demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

