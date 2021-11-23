Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (ACSAY, ADDYY, ADEVF, BKGFF, BLWYF, CAIXY, CSPLF, DLTR, GBGPF, GDP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Partly due to these positives, the stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks.”

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.75. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

