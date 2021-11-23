Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (APOG, ATGFF, BRT, CPT, CRBP, CTAS, EQNR, FA, GBNXF, GEL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apogee projects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share to lie between $2.20 and $2.40. Improving order trends and solid backlog at its Architectural Services segment will support the company’s top-line performance. However, volumes at Architectural Framing and Glass segments will bear the brunt of the ongoing weakness in non-residential construction. Its Large-Scale Optical segment is likely to be impacted by resurgence of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Apogee is witnessing significant raw-material cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions as well as elevated freight costs. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to control costs, improve efficiency and productivity of operations will help negate the impact of these headwinds. Efforts to gain market share and introducing new products in the market will also aid the company’s growth.”

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $466.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strength across the healthcare and hygiene end markets, and solid product offerings in the quarters ahead. Solid momentum across its first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale, and fire protection services businesses is likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues of $7.58-$7.67 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.2%. However, weakness across the company’s hospitality business might affect its near-term performance. Rising costs and expenses pose a concern. The stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry. Risks related to international exposure might hurt its performance. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have increase for fiscal 2022.”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. However, lower equity production of renewable energy is hurting Equinor. The company has higher exposure to debt capital as compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry. This reflects the company’s levered balance sheet.”

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

