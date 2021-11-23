Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (AVY, DKS, DSEY, GPK, ISR, IVR, JMPLY, JOBY, KAR, KNOP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.75 to $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.95 to C$3.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

