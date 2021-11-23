Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 23,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 757% compared to the average volume of 2,722 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 5,664,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $5,418,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

