Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 166,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 975% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,487 call options.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,908,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

