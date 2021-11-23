Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MediciNova Call Options (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,050% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,081,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,923. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.34.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

