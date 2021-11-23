Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 3,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 157,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

