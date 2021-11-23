StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $17.00. Bradesco Corretora currently has an underperform rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 18701710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

